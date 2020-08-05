‘I was kicked out for being trans’: Addressing LGBTQ youth homelessness in Philadelphia

    By
  • Maizy Mennuti
    • August 5, 2020

The executive director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBT Affairs, Celena Morrison, joins Aimee Della Porta of the Covenant House, Samantha Rise of Girls Rock Philly, and Madelyn Morrison of The Bryson Institute for a conversation about addressing youth homelessness in Philadelphia. This video was produced by Maizy Mennuti, a WHYY summer youth intern. 

CLICK HERE to learn about COVID-19 resources for the LGBTQ community. 

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate