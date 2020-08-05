The executive director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBT Affairs, Celena Morrison, joins Aimee Della Porta of the Covenant House, Samantha Rise of Girls Rock Philly, and Madelyn Morrison of The Bryson Institute for a conversation about addressing youth homelessness in Philadelphia. This video was produced by Maizy Mennuti, a WHYY summer youth intern.

