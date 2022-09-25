Larger-than-life banned books march through Doylestown, and other ways Bucks County is honoring Banned Books Week 2022

Pennsylvania had the third most banned books across the country, with 457 bans in 11 school districts, according to a September 2022 report from PEN America. That’s more than 400 more banned books than Oklahoma, which censored 43 books and is fifth on the list.

The PEN America report shows the rapid growth of organizations pushing for book bans across the nation. Bucks County has not been immune to the influence of those groups, including Moms for Liberty, a national organization that has coordinated Bucks County parents in favor of censorship. The county has become a battleground over book policies that many view as bans.

In March 2021, a small group of Central Bucks parents read book excerpts listed on an anonymous website, Woke Pa,, that they wanted removed from schools, many with LGBTQ- related content. Some claimed teachers could use books for “left-wing” indoctrination or to “groom” children, while some wanted more parental choice. After months of public outcry in opposition to censorship, the Central Bucks School District passed a book policy in July intended to filter books before they enter libraries, using vague selection criteria like “sexualized content.” Another policy passed in August to limit all school materials, including classroom books, using similarly vague criteria.

Some Central Bucks teachers started filtering their own libraries last school year, before policies were enacted, out of fear of retribution. Nearby in Pennridge School District, administration requested the removal of all books “referencing gender identity” from elementary school libraries.

A new local group that arose from the battles over book censorship, Advocates for Inclusive Education, helped coordinate the events promoting expansive book policies over the last week.

The Rainbow Room in Doylestown hosted a “story time” for youth as part of Banned Books Week to read inclusive childrens’ books and discuss the issue of censorship.

Carson Delany, 16, is a junior at Cheltenham High School, in Montgomery County, and attended the event at the Rainbow Room, where they also volunteer.

While Delany is a teenager, they felt comforted while reading childrens’ books with characters they identify with, surrounded by community. They said they wished they had access to these books when they were younger.

“I was born a girl, so I didn’t know I was allowed to like girls. I didn’t know it was okay that I didn’t feel comfortable when I started puberty and that I didn’t have to stay a girl,” Delany said. “I think I would have understood why I was feeling the way I did so, so much sooner if I had been able to read those books.”

Delany has been scattering banned books throughout Little Free Libraries in Doylestown. They don’t want younger kids to feel the same isolation they felt before finding the Rainbow Room: “I think that’s one of the things that really hurts, is I just I don’t want anybody else to have to go through that.”

They said they hope that book censorship policies backfire, “and the more people that know about the banned books will look into them.”