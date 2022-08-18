Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Bucks County was once known as the “genius belt.”

Nationally and internationally acclaimed writers and activists called the county home. Pearl S. Buck, the first American woman to win the Nobel Prize in Literature and an activist for women’s rights and racial equality, lived in Perkasie. Patricia Highsmith, who is credited with writing the first lesbian novel with a happy ending, lived in New Hope in the 1960s and left money to the town library when she died. Dorothy Parker, who wrote a popular column in “The New Yorker” and helped form the Hollywood Anti-Nazi League, lived in Tinicum Township in the 1940s.

Now the county is garnering national attention for its largest school district, Central Bucks, adopting policies that many view as book bans. A new group of local authors is paying attention.

Central Bucks passed a library book policy last month that would have the superintendent or his unidentified “superintendent’s designees” review books before they hit the shelves, using vague criteria like “inappropriate” and “sexualized content.” Many community members fear the policy targets LGBTQ-related content.

Pennridge School District is considering the same policy — and another that could take censorship even further. The new policy would limit what students share with each other. The legal director of ACLU Pennsylvania said it goes “way further” than anything he’s seen before.

The local authors noted Bucks County’s history and said it’s painful to see schools in Bucks County take on literary censorship.

WHYY News spoke to six local authors with deep ties to Bucks County and the Philadelphia suburbs. Their comments follow.

Jonathan Maberry lived in Warrington, Bucks County, for 12 years.

“What all of this does, it takes so much trust away from the ability of kids to make rational decisions for themselves, which they are capable of doing. And it forces them to be in lockstep with one particular ideological view… that is a fascist approach to education”

Maberry grew up in Kensington, Philadelphia, and over the last 12 years, organized meetings for writers in Doylestown, Bucks County. He’s the author of internationally acclaimed novels, including the young adult series “Rot & Ruin” and “Black Panther: Doomwar.”

Maberry saw Doylestown flourish as a center for the arts, especially for writers, who “were offering passports to different ideologies, different worldviews, different states of being that made that whole area nationally, internationally respected as a center of the arts,” he said.

“And to see that changed, to become the antithesis of what we all admired about Bucks County, it’s horrific,” Maberry said. “It’s taking away one of the things that was most admirable about living there and spitting on it.”

The book policies in Bucks County hit a nerve for Maberry especially because he lived through censorship as a child in his Philadelphia household.

Maberry’s father was a member of the KKK, and did not allow him to own books at home.

“He thought they were bad for me, that I’d be getting above myself. But he didn’t have an issue with comics, cause didn’t respect anything about comics,” Maberry said. “I never stopped reading. I just wasn’t visibly reading at home.”

When Maberry got his hands on an issue of “Black Panther,” his father ripped it up.

“I bought a new copy and took it to school and asked my librarian about it. And she said, well, this particular issue was about apartheid. And I’m like, What’s that? That started the conversation … The most important person in my entire life was a librarian, a middle school librarian. My eyes were opened to the realities of intolerance and the benefits of inclusion that I would never have known had a librarian not given me books to read.”