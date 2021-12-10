Philly has a new community drugstore powered by radical hospitality and four wheels

A traveling drugstore run on the power of radical hospitality is changing how Philadelphians get the supplies they need, one customer at a time.

Twice a week, the truck, painted in soothing pastel colors, travels through Philadelphia neighborhoods dispensing free toiletries — and a dose of kindness.

“I like to think of it as a food truck that gives out free hygiene products. So it’s like, ‘Cool. How are you today? Would you like some adult diapers?’” said Nathalie Cerin, program manager of community hygiene at Broad Street Ministry, the nonprofit that operates the truck and serves people experiencing homelessness throughout the city.

Whenever the truck is out in a neighborhood, guests — how the ministry refers to people they offer services to — can walk up, order a full package or choose specific items. Whatever they need is theirs. For free. Items include everything from deodorant, toothpaste, lotion, and hand sanitizer to pads, tampons, adult diapers, underwear and socks. All kinds of people come up to the truck: people who are unhoused, along with families and caretakers responsible for others.

The truck is an extension of the ministry’s work, said chief executive officer Laure Biron.

“The idea was, let’s get community hygiene products out into the community where some of our guests are living, but may not reach us at [our location] 315 South Broad Street,” said Biron. When it comes to deep poverty, people often think about housing and forget about everyday necessities that we can simply pick up at CVS, Biron added.