The Spanish-language voice of SEPTA is voting for president for the first time

“A choice in choosing who governs us”

The road for Méndez to become eligible to vote was a long one — 12 years to be exact.

Méndez is originally from a small fishing village in the north of Spain called Luarca. She came to the United States on a scholarship to study international studies at the University of Richmond in Virginia in 2007 and moved to Philadelphia in 2008 for a job opportunity. She was “fortunate” to obtain various visas as well as a green card before she decided to apply for citizenship, she said. That application was motivated by a desire to participate in the democratic process, she recalled.

“It was important to me because I wanted to have a voice in choosing who governs us,” Méndez said. “The climate we have been living in the past few years pushed me to get organized, apply for my citizenship, get it, and then vote.”

Méndez’s grandparents lived in Spain through a time when the country was under the dictatorship of Francisco Franco. Knowing that history made her recognize the privilege that comes with a ballot.

“They were not able to vote for the first time until 1977, when they were in their forties,” Méndez said. “I felt I had to do it for me, and those who can’t vote, I felt I also owed it to them.”

Méndez officially became a U.S. citizen in 2019, and that same year, and she registered to vote in local elections in Philadelphia. “It felt amazing and weird at the same time.” she said.

This time around, things feel different, and a bit more significant since what’s at stake is “enormous,” she said. The new voter thinks that the issues she cares a lot about — immigration, racial and ethnic equality, health care and climate change — are radically at-risk.

“I feel it is a big responsibility and makes me feel emotional,” said Méndez. “It might be the most important election in American history. I feel like the national leadership since the last election has not upheld the best of the American values. As someone who grew up in another country, I valued the ideal of American democracy and want our leadership to share this value,” she said.