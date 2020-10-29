Fix roads, fund transit: 5 Philly commuters share their White House wish list

Meanwhile, Democratic candidate and former VP Joe Biden has promised to spend $50 billion in his first year as president to fix up America’s highway system. The candidate — known as “Amtrak Joe” for his regular train commutes to D.C. — also expressed interest in developing a $5 billion electric vehicle network and investing in public transit.

What do Philly residents want by way of federal transportation policy anyway? Here’s what some say they’re hoping to see from their next president:

Smooth out the highways

Tanya Heath doesn’t even have a driver’s license.

She’s unemployed now, still waiting for both of her former bartending jobs to bring back their full staffs in the pandemic. The 32-year-old Mantua resident used to travel to those gigs either on foot or by SEPTA. For a while, a car didn’t seem necessary.

But irregularities in SEPTA service have convinced Heath to try for her driver’s license and shop around for her own vehicle.

“I’m planning my day around, I need to make a bus at this certain time, and you show up at the bus stop and the bus never shows up,” Heath said. “It’s like, what’s going on?”

If she could guide the hand of the next president, she’d have him channel funding to urban public transportation networks so they can provide more reliable service.

And since she’s converting from transit user to driver, she’d like to see improvements made to the highways in and around Philly.

“We use these major systems every day,” Heath said. “After the winter, it’s like they fill the visible potholes and they never go back to reassess the roads. We’re forced to deal with that for the rest of the year.”

Provide clearer info on public transit for people with disabilities

Elizabeth Clay is 42 and lives in Conshohocken. When she’s running errands in her neighborhood, she’ll walk or take her car. But she relies mostly on Regional Rail to get to her marketing job in North Philadelphia — plus any other activities she wants to do in the city.

“I try to take as much public transportation as I can,” Clay said. “I like to chill out on the train and read my book. I’m not spending as much money on gas, and I feel like I’m kind of doing my part for the earth by not driving as much.”

What would she want to see change? Clay has a physical disability. Only eight stations on the Manayunk/Norristown Line that she frequents are wheelchair-accessible. And although she said she’s learned how to navigate SEPTA’s accessibility challenges — she’s memorized the locations of hard-to-find elevators at most of the Center City Regional Rail stops — she’d like to see accessibility conversations move to the forefront.

“There’s so much decision-making when you have a disability and you’re going somewhere,” she said. “To really understand the nuance of that in the non-disabled community would be amazing.”