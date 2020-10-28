Grieving Walter Wallace Jr. and seeking justice, West Philly wonders what’s next

Steven Hall stood in front of Q and S Discount, the 52nd Street beauty supply shop where he works as a security guard and salesman. Glass shards and merchandise from the store were strewn all over the sidewalk. It was the second time in six months people had looted the store.

“I’m pissed off because this is my bread and butter,” Hall said. “Now, I am out of a job.”

The beauty supply store was damaged last in late May following protests against the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. The sequence of events ran the same this time, except for the name of the Black man killed by police called to the scene by a 911 request for an ambulance.

Walter Wallace Jr. was a 27-year-old West Philadelphia man reportedly struggling with mental health issues. After a video showing police officers shooting him multiple times in front of his mother and neighbors circulated online, hundreds of protestors took to the streets marching for hours. That protest ended in a chaotic standoff with police at 52nd Street, where looting ensued. Well into Tuesday morning, people were still entering stores taking merchandise.

The events are the latest in a series that has tripped up the once-prosperous corridor of shops and businesses from making the comeback that many in the tight-knit, predominantly Black community want to see.

“What they did last night, it doesn’t make sense to me, at all,” said Hall. “Because these store owners had nothing to do with that cop shooting that young man.”

After crushing economic losses associated with the coronavirus pandemic, several stores were damaged and depleted amid a calamitous afternoon last May. That day ended with militarized police unleashing tear gas and rubber bullets throughout the neighborhood, injuring bystanders and sending noxious gas into people’s homes.

Muhammad Uddin owns two storefronts on 52nd Street. Both suffered destruction and theft during the first uprising. It cost him about $200,000 worth of merchandise, he said. The businesses were spared this time, but only after he and his staff stood guard through the night to protect the businesses. But to see the strip under such duress again is “too much,” he said.

“It’s very frustrating,” Uddin added. “[It’s] very hard to be surviving as a business.”

Frustration seemed to permeate the strip as people walked by damaged stores, criticizing the looting as well as the police use of force that triggered it.

Rasheed Austin of West Philadelphia said he cried over Wallace’s killing, but lamented another chaotic night on 52nd Street. Calling for a change, the 28-year-old asked “what’s next?” and called for more leadership during conflicts in the community.

“We’re better than that,” Austin said. “We need to get somebody out there … Market, Walnut Street, Chestnut and put a f—–g podium out that jawn and sit and talk. What’s up? What’s next? What are we going to do next?”

Clinton Lewis walked among neighbors on 52nd Street, observing the damage the day after, just as he had in May. He addressed the inevitability of destructive social uprisings when communities feel wronged by the state.

“There comes a time in life where enough is enough,” said Lewis, 55, who was a child during civil rights-era clashes, and a young adult when Philadelphia bombed the MOVE movement houses nearby on Osage Avenue. “We’re like a time bomb ticking right now, and all you gotta do is light the fuse.”

Della Clark, the CEO and President of The Enterprise Center, an economic development agency that works in West Philadelphia, said the tragic shooting of Wallace and the clashes that have followed are symptoms of “systemic disinvestment” in neighborhoods.

“52nd Street, historically a Black business district known as West Philadelphia’s Main Street, has suffered from decades of disinvestment and continues to shine a light on the symptoms of our society-wide crisis,” Clark said. “For decades, our society has neglected minority neighborhoods all over our city and country. What is happening in West Philadelphia is a litmus test, for all of us, on how we will respond to the consequences of systemic racism and over-policing of our neighbors.”

The Enterprise Center will lend “aid to immediate responses such as clean-ups and peaceful protests, but we will need partners and investors to help build up rather than merely patch up 52nd Street,” Clark said.