Philadelphia City Commissioner Omar Sabir and other elected officials hosted a pre-dawn party in West Philadelphia this morning in an effort to get people registered to vote in November’s general election and beyond.

They came to the 52nd Street El stop armed with coffee and doughnuts in hopes of bringing more voters to the registration table.

“Just to meet voters where they are. Just to remind everyone that we do have an election. A lot of people have forgotten that we have an election,” Sabir said. “So we’re trying to build some excitement about this upcoming election.”

Philadelphia City Commissioner Omar Sabir recruits voters and 52nd street El Stop. #WHYYNEWS #6ABC pic.twitter.com/EHGLoQ6cNb — Tom MacDonald–WHYY (@TMacDonaldWHYY) October 20, 2025

State Rep. Amen Brown said the goal is to get voters signed up not just for this election, but for next year’s midterm congressional election also.

“I do believe some people in certain communities are more energized because of what’s being taken away from them,” Brown said. “That’s why we’re right here at 52nd and Market because this might be one of those communities that a lot has been pulled away from. So we’re just trying to protect what we got and build a little bit more.”