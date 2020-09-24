SEPTA: Dire finances prevent agency from paying out COVID death benefits

A call for coronavirus-specific benefits

Nixon, who clocked more than 30 years at SEPTA, was among at least seven workers who died from COVID-19:

Phil Williams: fueler, Southern Depot

24 years of service

24 years of service Michael Holt: mechanic, Midvale Shop

21 years of service

21 years of service Michael Hill: Regional Rail conductor

More than 30 years of service

More than 30 years of service Yolanda Woodberry: bus operator, Frankford Depot

17 years of service

17 years of service Steve McFadden: Regional Rail conductor

29 years of service

29 years of service Terrance Burton: bus operator, Midvale Depot

18 years of service

Each family is entitled to certain benefits, standard any time an employee dies and unrelated to the coronavirus. There’s their loved one’s pension — which they can collect 50% of starting at age 65. Then there’s whatever they paid into their life insurance policy.

They also have the right to claim $40,000, made available through SEPTA’s accidental death insurance policy first negotiated with the TWU in 2016. That same amount would be provided to anyone who died on the job — again, unrelated to coronavirus.

Smith Nixon feels she deserves coronavirus-specific compensation.

“I think they kinda owe us,” she said. “It was very sudden and very abrupt. No matter what it is, I think we should be compensated.”

Many more New York transit workers died from COVID-19 than SEPTA employees. Still, the transit authority north of Philadelphia gave out a $500,000 death benefit to each family of those who passed — assuming some blame in the pandemic’s spread among transit workers.

At first, as many Americans scrambled to adapt to the pandemic, Philly’s transit authority couldn’t get ahold of enough PPE or hand sanitizer to provide to employees. To fill in the gaps, the local Transit Workers Union chapter, which includes mostly drivers and other blue-collar employees, spent $8,000 on sanitizer in April and $11,000 on masks at the end of May.

SEPTA argues they tried to provide PPE from the jump — but when the supply chain slowed down in the early months of the pandemic, it made it nearly impossible to acquire masks in bulk.

“Throughout the pandemic, SEPTA’s top priority has been the health and safety of employees and riders,” said spokesperson Busch. “Early on, the Authority moved quickly to purchase hundreds of thousands of masks and other protective equipment.”

The union that represents SEPTA workers says it will continue to fight for families.

“They’ve just lost their loved one, their wage earner, their health care provider, their prescription plan,” said Joe Coccio, secretary-treasurer of the Transport Workers Union Local 234. “You couldn’t possibly calculate the total amount that this person’s family just lost.”

For now, Brenda Smith Nixon is turning to her son Eric to pick up some of the home renovation projects her late husband had always done. She devotes more time to caring for her daughter, without his help. The loss of her husband still brings Smith Nixon to tears.

“We did everything together,” she said. “He always helped me. We did trips together, everything together. Now it’s a little difficult on my own.”