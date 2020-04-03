SEPTA seeks 10,000 face masks as pandemic continues to take a toll on transit service

“We have to be prepared … to operate with fewer employees,” said Andrew Busch, a SEPTA spokesperson. “Obviously people are getting sick and they’re going to be out. So we’re going to have to look ahead and prepare for that.”

The last week has been a dramatic one for SEPTA and its union workforce. TWU Local 234 president Willie Brown, earlier this week, in a video posted online, accused SEPTA of putting “profit over people” by not putting in place proper safety precautions.

Brown and general manager Leslie Richards have since talked over their differences in person.

Busch described their meetings as part of an “ongoing dialogue” that union leaders have also described in positive terms.

“We’re hopeful and confident things will go much better and much safer going forward,” said Joe Coccio, secretary-treasurer for the union.

But like every other public and private enterprise, SEPTA is racing against the pandemic’s spread, continuing to adapt to heightened risks.

Riders must now enter buses and trolleys through the rear doors and SEPTA suspended on-board fare payment to promote social distancing. Passengers with disabilities can still enter through the front.

However, some trolley stops have turnstiles, which are still operational. This may raise an issue of fairness for some riders.

“We really would hope that people look at it for what it is,” said Busch. “It’s a temporary order for an emergency situation. It’s certainly not going to be something that we have implemented permanently.”

Now that trips on buses and trolleys are basically free to riders, SEPTA implemented rider limits to discourage nonessential trips and promote social distancing.

Up to 20 riders are permitted on buses, while trolleys are allowed up to 25. The Norristown High Speed Line will allow up to 30. Operators will keep track of the number of riders on vehicles. Once the limit is reached, the service will switch to drop off only until enough room is freed up.

SEPTA also made changes to the Routes 101 and 102 trolley service for more efficiency. The two lines run along the same route for 10 stops before splitting.

The 101, which runs from 69th Street to Media, now operated as a bus line, and the 102, which runs from 69th Street to Sharon Hill, will be suspended. Officials say bus service can provide an alternative for riders.

Due to the pandemic, SEPTA estimates a loss of more than $150 million for FY2020, with more losses to come. The authority sought to minimize the fiscal damage wrought by the pandemic with cost-cutting measures to their operations such as elimination of overtime and service reductions. Transit ridership is down to about 22% of usual numbers, while Regional Rail is at a scant 4%.