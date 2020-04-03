Philadelphia could close a section of Spruce Street for tent hospital

A section of Spruce Street near the University of Pennsylvania could soon close to traffic, to make way for a field hospital to accommodate a potential surge in COVID-19 patients.

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (HUP) trauma surgeon Jeremy W. Cannon told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the hospital had spoken with federal officials about converting a stretch of Spruce Street between 34th and 36th streets into hospital tent space. Auto traffic would be diverted along the bustling stretch, which runs between the hospital and the university.

“The nice thing about Spruce Street is that it’s close to the main hospital,” Cannon told the newspaper.

The closure of the busy street for such a facility would likely require the approval of city officials, including City Council. Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy said Thursday that city officials were not involved in conversations with HUP about the proposed facility.

West Philadelphia Councilmember Jamie Gauthier said Thursday that while she had not discussed the idea with HUP, she supports “whatever efforts are going to save lives.”

“We are in the midst of a once-in-a-generation global public health crisis — and it’s only just begun here in Philly,” Gauthier said. “We need to do everything we can to expand our health care system capacity, and if that means diverting traffic for a period of time, so be it.”

The medical facility would be built as a precautionary measure and, ideally, never used. But health officials have been on edge since a spike of coronavirus cases began to overwhelm hospitals in New York City.