Suddenly ‘out of a job’ Philadelphians line up for boxes of free food

Philadelphia’s new free food distribution program started Monday at 10 in the morning. But the line to get a box of canned sweet potatoes, beans, and other nonperishable items started much earlier outside one Kensington church.

“Separate a little bit please, in order to be safe, OK?” said pastor Adan Mairena, standing in front of the West Kensington Ministry at the corner of Susquehanna and Hancock street.

People of all ages, including whole families, moved fast through the line. In less than 30 minutes, 200 boxes had been given away by Mairena and Jared Dobkin, food coordinator for Share Food Program, one of the city’s two nonprofit partners.

The church was one of 20 sites where the city, Share, and Philabundance, the city’s other partner, distributed a total of 4,000 boxes on Monday to help residents impacted by the economic crisis created by the coronavirus.

“It’s one box or two?” one woman asked.

“Solo una caja, one box per family,” said Mairena.

The pastor has had a busy week. He lives right next to the church, which means constant work. His church serves the large Latino community living in Kensington, and the neighborhood is a food desert, he said. Last week, he got 500 pounds of food in donations, plus 200 cases of egg and pasta bowls with chicken, ham, sausage. It all went in 24 hours, he said.

“It’s not even 10 o’clock in the morning, we got the shipment in about 20, 30 minutes ago, and it’s already gone,” he said. “It’s just a testament to where we are in terms of necessity, people are hungry.”