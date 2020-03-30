Pa. schools closed indefinitely due to coronavirus

Public and charter schools in Pennsylvania are now “closed until further notice,” Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday.

Prior to Monday’s announcement, Pennsylvania’s school-closure order extended through Monday, April 6.

All Pennsylvania public schools have been barred from doing in-person instruction since March 16th.

Many districts initially refrained from providing required, virtual learning because of equity concerns. State officials, however, recently changed their guidance — making clear that districts should make every effort possible to shift schooling online.

“The Department of Education will be providing updated guidance and resources on the continuity of education for students to schools in the coming days,” Wolf’s office said in a press release.