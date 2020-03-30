Pa. schools closed indefinitely due to coronavirus
Public and charter schools in Pennsylvania are now “closed until further notice,” Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday.
Prior to Monday’s announcement, Pennsylvania’s school-closure order extended through Monday, April 6.
All Pennsylvania public schools have been barred from doing in-person instruction since March 16th.
Many districts initially refrained from providing required, virtual learning because of equity concerns. State officials, however, recently changed their guidance — making clear that districts should make every effort possible to shift schooling online.
“The Department of Education will be providing updated guidance and resources on the continuity of education for students to schools in the coming days,” Wolf’s office said in a press release.
Pennsylvania school districts have already been told they will not have to hold 180 days of classes this school year, as the law typically requires, and standardized tests have been cancelled.
So far, six states have said they won’t hold in-person classes again this school year, according to a tracker maintained by Education Week.
Pennsylvania joins three other states — California, New Jersey, and North Dakota — who have said schools are closed indefinitely.