Pa. clears schools to reopen for 2020-21, hints at how classrooms may look

Pennsylvania took its first, formal step toward reopening schools by announcing Wednesday that districts can choose to hold in-person classes as soon as July 1 — if they’re located in a county that’s ended stay-at-home restrictions.

That does not mean schools will begin again on July 1, a date that coincides with the official start of the next academic year and is, in this instance, likely symbolic. But the announcement does signal that the work of reopening schools has officially begun — along with the process of determining how in-person school can be conducted safely.

The details will largely be left to local school leaders. The Pennsylvania Department of Education released a list of “possible considerations” Wednesday that hinted at how schools may look upon its return.

Among the considerations are:

— Flexible attendance policies for students and staff

— Routine, daily health checks

— Isolation rooms for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms

— Masks or face shields for adults

— Open windows to increase ventilation

— Frequent cleaning and disinfection of surfaces

— Classes in gyms or auditoriums

— Limits to student movement in hallways, with “one-way traffic patterns” established

— Staggered student arrival and dropoff

— Meals served in classrooms