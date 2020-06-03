Donate

Philadelphia removes Frank Rizzo statue amid ongoing protests

Protesters attacked the Frank Rizzo statue in front of MSB on Saturday. (Emma Lee / WHYY)

Protesters attacked the Frank Rizzo statue in front of MSB on Saturday. (Emma Lee / WHYY)

Workers early Wednesday removed the statue of controversial former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo, which was recently defaced during a protest for George Floyd.

As National Guard troops deployed in the wake of recent protests watched, a crane lifted the 10-foot-tall (3-meter-tall) bronze statue and workers shook it from its stand outside the Municipal Services Building, across from City Hall. It was loaded onto the back of a truck.

Saying he “never liked” it, Mayor Jim Kenney on Monday said he had planned to move the statue later this month. “I can’t wait to see it go away,” Kenney said.

Related Content

The statue was frequently targeted by vandals and there had been calls in recent years to remove the figure of the former mayor. Kenney had pledged to move the statue to another location in 2021.

Supporters said Rizzo, who also served as the city’s police commissioner, was tough on crime while critics said he discriminated against minorities.

There was no word where the statue was taken.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

You may also like

About Associated Press

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate