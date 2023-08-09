Test results show Delaware students are continuing to struggle after post-COVID return to classrooms

Delaware public school students continue to have trouble making the grade, according to statewide test results released Tuesday.

Test results for the 2022-2023 school year show that only 40% of students in grades 3-8 scored proficiently in English language arts, a decline of 2 percentage points from last year. Less than one-third of students in grades 3-8, just 32%, scored proficiently in math, which represented an improvement of 2 percentage points.

Among high school students taking the SAT, 44% scored proficiently in reading, a decline of 3 percentage points. Less than one-fourth, 23%, scored proficiently in math, one percentage point worse than last year. On the essay test, 42% scored proficiently, an improvement of 4 percentage points.

In science, 24% of fifth-graders scored proficiently, up 3 percentage points from last year; while 16% of eighth-graders scored proficiently, a decline of 1 percentage point. Among high school biology students, 22% scored proficiently, a decline of 4 percentage points.

In social studies, 26% of eleventh-graders rated proficient, an increase of 2 percentage points from last year.

“We know recovery will take time, and we will not be deterred,” Secretary of Education Mark Holodick said in a prepared statement, referring to the academic damage from COVID-era school shutdowns and the subsequent emphasis on online learning.