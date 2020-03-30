Six people in Delaware have died from coronavirus as of Sunday evening. The total number of cases in the state is now at 264. There are 156 cases in New Castle County, 27 in Kent County and 81 in Sussex County.

An outbreak at a second long-term care facility in the state was reported by the Dept. of Health and Social Services over the weekend. Six residents of HarborChase of Wilmington have tested positive for coronavirus, and five of them are hospitalized. There are 36 people living at the facility right now.

“Responding to multiple cases of COVID-19 in such facilities is among our greatest concerns,” said DHSS Secretary Dr. Kara Odom Walker. “The populations who live in these facilities are at the highest risk for COVID-19, based on their age and underlying health conditions.”

DHSS is working with staff at HarborChase to keep the other residents in the home isolated from each other and staff are following proper protocols.

On Thursday, DHSS reported an 86-year-old resident at of Little Sisters of the Poor Jeanne Jugan Residence in Newark had died of coronavirus. Seven other residents at that facility have also tested positive for the virus.