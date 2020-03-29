CDC issues domestic travel advisory for N.J.; Delco seeks volunteers for Glen Mills medical site
To date, there are 2,751 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 11,124 in New Jersey, and 214 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 806 cases.
Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 34, New Jersey’s at 140, and Delaware’s at 5.
CDC issues travel advisory for N.J.
Late Saturday, the CDC issued a domestic travel advisory for New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, urging residents of those states to refrain from non-essential travel for the next 14 days. The advisory does not affect those working to deliver essential goods and services, such as food and health care.
It comes after President Donald Trump thought about, then walked back a quarantine affecting residents of the three states which have been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Saturday that he’s been in communication with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, and that their guidance doesn’t change the rules he’s already had in place in the state for over a week.
“If you have been working as part of our frontline response effort, from health care workers to supermarket workers, we still need you on the job,” Murphy said in a statement Saturday night.
He said the death toll in New Jersey from COVID-19 rose to 140, an increase of 32. The number of cases jumped to 11,124.
On an appearance on WBLS radio Sunday morning, Murphy said his two priorities are to slow the spread of the virus and to get health care workers the personal protective equipment they need to treat COVID-19.
“We’re going to show the nation how you break the back of this virus, how you flatten that curve,” said Murphy, who warned his administration would break up any “corona parties” with “great swiftness.”
The governor said he’s also seeking 2,300 ventilators from the country’s Strategic National Stockpile.
“If we had to get them in installments, assuming we get them in time, I could live with that,” he said.
A new analysis from Rutgers University found the state could be at least 60,000 hospital beds short of what will be needed to treat the projected number of patients with COVID-19, and that those shortages could begin in April.
This weekend, Murphy also announced a 90-day grace period for mortgage payments for borrowers affected economically by the coronavirus.
In addition, there will be a 60-day moratorium on the initiation of evictions or foreclosures in the state, Murphy said.
Delco seeks volunteers for Glen Mills medical site
Delaware County is looking for 700 volunteers to help staff a patient overflow site at the former Glen Mills Schools.
The all-boys reformatory school was shut down last year after The Philadelphia Inquirer reported a pattern of abuse, but as Philadelphia area hospitals expect an overflow of COVID-19 patients, the site will serve as an alternative care site to treat patients with other medical needs.
The county is asking any active or retired health care workers, medical students and behavioral health professionals to volunteer.
The site is also in need of other administrative and support staff.
“During this unprecedented challenge, we need residents to step up and help where they can,” said Delaware County Council Chairman Brian Zidek.
Those interested in volunteering can sign up to be part of the Citizen Corps here.
WHYY’s Miles Bryan and The Associated Press contributed reporting.