To date, there are 2,751 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 11,124 in New Jersey, and 214 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 806 cases.

Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 34, New Jersey’s at 140, and Delaware’s at 5.

CDC issues travel advisory for N.J.

Late Saturday, the CDC issued a domestic travel advisory for New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, urging residents of those states to refrain from non-essential travel for the next 14 days. The advisory does not affect those working to deliver essential goods and services, such as food and health care.

It comes after President Donald Trump thought about, then walked back a quarantine affecting residents of the three states which have been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Saturday that he’s been in communication with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, and that their guidance doesn’t change the rules he’s already had in place in the state for over a week.

“If you have been working as part of our frontline response effort, from health care workers to supermarket workers, we still need you on the job,” Murphy said in a statement Saturday night.

