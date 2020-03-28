To date, there are 2,325 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 8,825 in New Jersey, and 165 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 637 cases.

Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 22, New Jersey’s at 108, and Delaware’s at 2.

Camden high school kids getting laptops to finish school

Every public high school student in Camden will soon receive a laptop, thanks to a $400,000 private donation from the Camden Education Fund, Townsend Press, and Campbell Soup Co.

The laptops will allow Camden’s high school students to continue the school year at home. All schools in New Jersey are closed through at least April 17 to fight the spread of coronavirus.

“With this generous gift, I’m thrilled to announce that all of our high school students will be able to continue their learning at home, prepare for critical exams like the SAT, and complete college essays and applications,” said Camden School District Superintendent Katrina McCombs.