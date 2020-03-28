Camden high school kids getting laptops; Grewal takes hard line on shutdowns
To date, there are 2,325 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 8,825 in New Jersey, and 165 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 637 cases.
Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 22, New Jersey’s at 108, and Delaware’s at 2.
Camden high school kids getting laptops to finish school
Every public high school student in Camden will soon receive a laptop, thanks to a $400,000 private donation from the Camden Education Fund, Townsend Press, and Campbell Soup Co.
The laptops will allow Camden’s high school students to continue the school year at home. All schools in New Jersey are closed through at least April 17 to fight the spread of coronavirus.
“With this generous gift, I’m thrilled to announce that all of our high school students will be able to continue their learning at home, prepare for critical exams like the SAT, and complete college essays and applications,” said Camden School District Superintendent Katrina McCombs.
The donation will pay for Dell Chromebooks, a simple, web-focused laptop, for students in grades 9 through 12. Students without home internet access will be able to get online through a Comcast program for low-income families, as that company’s free wireless “hotspots” are scattered throughout the city.
In Philadelphia, school district officials initially prohibited remote learning because of concerns that many students would not have access to computers and internet connections. Days later, they reversed course, and the district is now planning to distribute laptops to students who need them.
Thinking about flouting N.J.’s coronavirus shutdown order? Think twice.
New Jersey’s attorney general is warning residents to comply with the state’s coronavirus restrictions — or face legal consequences.
“Make no mistake, we will do what it takes to keep our residents and police officers safe, and that means we won’t hesitate to file criminal charges against those who violate the emergency orders,” Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said in a statement.
His office has receipts, too. Here are some from this week:
On March 27, state troopers charged a North Jersey man when he allegedly claimed falsely that he had coronavirus to avoid charges after being involved in a crash.
On March 21, a man in north-central New Jersey who claimed to be infected with coronavirus was charged with throwing bodily fluid at a law enforcement officer.
On March 26, police charged the owner of Rack and Roll Billiards Hall in North Jersey with keeping his business open. He was previously warned about opening during the emergency and closed down. He reopened and had customers inside when police arrived.
On March 25, a man in the central Jersey township of Lakewood was charged with allegedly purposely coughing in a liquor store while claiming he was infected with coronavirus.
On March 24, police charged another Lakewood man with allegedly holding a wedding at his home in violation of the emergency orders.
“Staying home and maintaining social distance is not just good advice to stay healthy, it’s the law,” Grewal said.