University of Pennsylvania researchers help develop rapid at-home COVID-19 test

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania are helping develop an at-home test that would detect COVID-19 in less than an hour, without any special equipment.

The technology is being developed by Connecticut-based 4Catalyzer, a medical technology incubator known for inventing a portable ultrasound machine. Its founder, Jonathan Rothberg, was awarded the National Medal of Technology Innovation by then-President Barack Obama in 2016.

A number of at-home tests are in development around the country. Some work by detecting the antibodies the immune system produces in response to the virus. Others allow people to collect the specimen at home, but send the results to a lab for testing.

This test, called a nucleic acid test, detects the virus directly through its genetic material, and its developers say the results should be ready to interpret within an hour.

Picture the coronavirus as a spiky sphere, with a tough outer shell guarding RNA material inside. Nucleic acid tests work to break the virus’s shell open and access the genetic material.

The advantage of this technique is that it is designed to detect the virus as soon as it is moving through the body. By contrast, antibody tests take a few days, since they are measuring the immune system’s response to the virus, not the virus itself.

For the nucleic acid test, an individual would collect a sample from either the back of the throat, the nose or simply use saliva — those details are still being worked out.

Penn’s lab comes into play because researchers there have the capacity to work with the virus itself, and they can compare the new technology with the gold standard test used in labs, to see how accurate it is.

The test’s manufacturers caution that it may not necessarily count as an official COVID-19 diagnosis, but more as a screening tool to discuss with a health care professional, analogous to a home pregnancy test.

“It’s not our role to provide medical advice to people, for example giving diagnosis and telling them what to do,” said Eric Kabrams, one of the project leads on Rothberg’s team. “It’s our role to make the test and tell them as accurately as we can what the test does, and what it doesn’t do, and then really all we can do is refer people to their doctors.”