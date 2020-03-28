‘If you don’t have to ride, please don’t’: SEPTA, PATCO further reduce service

SEPTA is cutting back its already reduced Regional Rail service after ridership dropped by more than 90% this week.

Passenger trains on most lines will run every two hours, Airport Line service will run every hour. The Cynwyd line will operate Monday through Friday. The rest will operate seven days a week. Details of the changes to the five-county rail service can be found here.

City buses, trains, and trolleys will continue to operate on a Saturday schedule. Ridership on those modes dropped by more than 70% last week.

Authority officials have implemented a series of cost-cutting measures including pay cuts for the 15-member executive team, a hiring freeze, and elimination of overtime as they continue with business as usual. More cutbacks may be on the way.

SEPTA estimated a loss of more than $150 million to its $1.49 billion operating budget for this fiscal year as riders, many now unemployed or working from home, hunker down in their homes, and avoid public transportation when they do step out, due to a statewide stay-at-home order.

Still, the decrease in ridership is not unwanted. Officials are begging riders to avoid the system, as they prioritize essential workers and service-seekers traveling during the statewide shutdown.

“We are pleading with our customers – if you don’t have to ride, please don’t,” said SEPTA general manager Leslie S. Richards in a press release. “We need to reserve space on our buses, trains, and trolleys for those who need to get to essential jobs, or access life-sustaining services.”