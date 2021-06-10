Stuck to social distancing? SEPTA signage — and habits — remain as rules change

SEPTA lifted capacity limits and stopped urging riders to social distance on transit last week, signaling a step toward post-pandemic life in Philadelphia. But removing the tens of thousands of stickers urging riders to give their neighbor some space on its vehicles will take at least another month.

“It is going to take some time,” said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch of the sticky signs adhered to subway, bus and trolley seats.

Busch said the authority is removing the signs as the vehicles go through a deep cleaning process, which happens every 10 days. Using products such as Goo Gone and STG Gone, the authority is being careful to remove the signs bonded to the seats with a strong adhesive without causing damage to the seat or leaving behind residue that could inconvenience riders. The spokesperson said the authority expects to remove all signage by July.

“We’ve gone through a good amount, but we still have a lot to get through,” Busch said.

Frankie Lane, 62, said he plans to distance regardless of what officials say.

“You don’t know if nobody got their shot, or whatever,” Lane said, while waiting for the trolley with his two-year-old granddaughter.