Philly to lift indoor mask restrictions and 11 p.m. last call beginning Friday

For nearly 15 months, Philadelphia has had restrictions in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus. With COVID-19 case counts hitting encouraging low points, the Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that the city’s last two restrictions will end on Friday.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. June 11, vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear masks indoors. The 11 p.m. last call for restaurants will also be no more.

“Friday will be a day that we’ve all been looking forward to: getting back to doing the things that we love. Thanks to the more than two-thirds of adults who’ve been vaccinated already, we can finally do the things that we’ve missed doing for the last year. I urge everyone who has not been vaccinated to join the more than 800,000 fellow Philadelphians so we can continue to move forward from the pandemic,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement.