Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

There’s still one group not yet eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19: children under 12. But as Pennsylvania steadily phases out its remaining COVID-19 precautions, the state is telling parents most activities are now pretty safe for kids — even though they can’t eliminate risk entirely.

Philadelphia and state health officials met for a briefing about safety guidelines for unvaccinated children Tuesday at the city’s Please Touch Museum, which is designed for the exact young age group that still can’t get vaccines.

The museum reopened on a limited basis in April after more than a year of closure, and is now requiring masks for all visitors over the age of 2 and has implemented a rigorous cleaning schedule.

Cheryl Bettigole, Philadelphia’s Acting Health Commissioner, said spaces like these are fine for kids right now, as case rates in the city remain relatively low and vaccination rates increase. She said that she’s still been hearing from parents who have “a little bit of anxiety” about indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor spaces, and noted that the best thing they can do is try to get their kids over the age of 2 to wear masks, to wear masks themselves to set an example, and to get vaccinated.