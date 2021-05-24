Fully vaccinated and maskless: What does that mean for safety?

What about children who aren’t vaccinated?

Kids who are 12 to 15 years old can now be vaccinated. However, that leaves a lot of younger kids who are not, and so are still susceptible to catching COVID-19.

Experts believe young children spread the virus less often than adults do, but teenagers may transmit the virus as readily as adults. Data does show that kids get COVID-19 less frequently than adults, and some health experts have said that kids are less likely to get severe illness from COVID-19.

But even though the numbers of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths aren’t as high as they are for adults, a significant number of kids have become sick with the coronavirus. More than 2.6 million children in the U.S. have tested positive for COVID-19, and 351 of them have died.

There is also a rare chance a child can get multi-system inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, which typically occurs after a child has recovered from a COVID-19 infection, when the body’s immune response is ramped up. Many MIS-C patients don’t know they previously had COVID-19 because they were asymptomatic. The child might not have symptoms of MIS-C until up to eight weeks after having the virus. MIS-C can cause serious gastrointestinal, heart, and neurological problems.

And children now account for 22% of new COVID-19 cases.

Cannuscio and Cennimo said families should conduct their social activities outside, continue wearing masks when necessary, minimize the number of new social contacts, and consistently see the same people.

They also said it’s important to ask adult friends and their teenagers if they’ve been vaccinated.

“So, for example, I have four children, two who are eligible for vaccination and two who are too young to be vaccinated,” Cannuscio said. “We have seen friends outside, and I feel very comfortable doing that, both because those families have been vaccinated, their entire family’s been vaccinated, and because we’re seeing them outside. So there we have two levels of protection for my unvaccinated daughters.”

When parents are looking for child care, she said, they should choose places where the greater the proportion of staff are vaccinated.

Cennimo said group activities should be limited.

“I think that any parent, even if they are fully vaccinated and have the all-clear to not wear their mask, has to think about whatever group activities are being done, and remember that their child is potentially vulnerable,” he said.

“The children should try to avoid large groups, masking is safer than non-masking, and continue to practice really the same, as much as possible, level of discretion and prevention that you’ve done for the last year. I don’t think we have great data to say that anything else is particularly safer.”

What about people who are immunocompromised?

The vaccine has been used in patients with compromised immune systems, and many have done well. But more and more data shows the vaccination effectiveness is not as high.

“I have great concern for people who have compromised immunity and are now feeling like their needs are not really being considered or protected by the CDC’s new guidance,” Cannuscio said.

“There is something wonderful about the collective action of all of us agreeing to wear masks to protect one another. This is especially important for people who either cannot get the vaccine or who may not boost a strong immune response when they are given the vaccine. So I think it’s particularly important for all of us to continue to behave in the most compassionate way possible, and to assume that there may be people in our midst who are immune-compromised,” she said.

Immunocompromised people should continue wearing their masks, Cennimo and Cannuscio said.

“And I also suggest to them that if they’re in a group, if they’re in a crowd, maybe, to the level that you’re comfortable, ask everybody else to put a mask back on too,” Cennimo said. “This is not unknown. Patients that have been given chemotherapy for years and years, when they would have a hospital visitor, their hospital visitor was asked to wear a mask, wash their hands. So this is not really anything new.”

However, people who are immunocompromised should stay out of large groups as much as possible and be very selective about social interactions outside the home, the doctors said.

What should I expect at businesses?

States are leaving it up to businesses to decide whether customers and employees must continue to wear masks.

Michael Quaranta, president of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce, said some stores will make masks optional, while others will require customers to wear masks.

For example, at Christiana Mall, some stores will not require masks, others will have a placard that says masks are optional, maybe even preferred, and others will still have a mask mandate.

As for businesses lifting the mask mandate, they must use a trust system and hope that unvaccinated people will voluntarily wear masks.

“They have no choice. They really are stuck in a hard place here. You’re going to have to take it on an article of faith that if the recommendation is to keep your mask on, if you’ve not been vaccinated… I think in all practicality, we would expect that some people will take that under advisement and that would be of good heart and keep their mask on, if they’ve not been vaccinated. Others won’t feel the same, and will go ahead and go maskless,” Quaranta said.

“But businesses don’t want to be set up to be the manager of, ‘Are you vaccinated? Can you prove it? Have you not been vaccinated? Do you have a mask on?’ It’s just easier for them to either have a mask policy that says it’s optional, preferred, it’s mandatory, or it’s not required. Just to pick their policy and then just live with their policy.”

Quaranta said customers should have masks with them, because some businesses are going to continue to mandate mask wearing for a number of safety reasons.

He said it’s likely infection rates will inform businesses about how to proceed with mask-wearing requirements.

What about employees?

Businesses will ultimately make their own decisions about requiring their employees to wear masks. Whether you see a cashier or waiter wearing a mask will vary from place to place.

Ben Fileccia, of the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association, said that at restaurants in the state, some staff will wear masks and others won’t. But they might make a decision based on what customers demand.

“A lot of them were saying, ‘Listen, if the guest comes in and they feel more comfortable with our servers wearing masks, we’ll have our servers wear masks.’ So we’re still the industry of hospitality,’” Fileccia said.

Managers have the right to ask their employees if they’ve been vaccinated or enforce vaccination. But Fileccia said because of a labor shortage, he doesn’t believe vaccine requirements will be widespread.

“Restaurants, as we’ve seen the past 14 months, and what we’ve seen forever in this industry is the high level of cleanliness and sanitation, that restaurants have to always keep a standard so high,” he said.

“Looking at what restaurants and venues did these past 14 months, it was some of the safest environments around, next to hospitals, because there was so much enforcement and so much mitigation against restaurants, and they were just doing everything they could to keep their guests safe, like they always have, because the repercussions of somebody getting sick is terrible. I would trust restaurants that their staff are all making the right decisions.”

Similarly, mask policies will vary at restaurants in Delaware, said Carrie Leishman, of the Delaware Restaurant Association.

“I think that you’ll see many of the staff, especially in the kitchen where it’s been really tough for the last year-and-a-half wearing them in the heat, you’re going to see, I think, some of these masks coming down,” she said. “I think it’s important to say also that we’ve been advocating for really, really robust vaccination of the restaurant industry since this past December. So we’re proud that the majority of our industry in Delaware are already vaccinated. So I think you can rest assured if you’re a customer coming into a restaurant that the majority of our workforce is vaccinated.”

Leishman doesn’t know how many restaurant employees are vaccinated but said that more than 5,000 registered interest in the vaccine, even before the vaccine was available.

She said it will take some time for restaurants to get adjusted to the new guidelines.

“We’ve gone a year and a few months with so many restrictions, from table size, to masks, to bar service, to dance floors, to whether you can put salt and pepper shakers on the table. And all of that has been lifted. And so I think it’s almost too hard to believe. So really, we’re getting a lot of calls and emails into our office about this,” Leishman said. “We kind of went from zero to 100 overnight. And I think it’ll just take some time for both the business community … and the public to get used to the restrictions for vaccinating people.”

She had some advice for the patrons.

“I think it’s all really based on self-awareness as customers that, if they are not vaccinated, they need to make the choice for themselves whether they want to go out to a restaurant or not. Some of the wonderful things restaurants are allowed to do during COVID, they’re still going to be allowed to do, and that’s expanded outdoor dining, that’s allowing for carrying out, that’s alcohol to go. Some of those popular holdovers from COVID will still be around, and I think will be part of our lives,” she said.

“I think they should also be patient because we have so much pent-up demand for going out right now. But our workforce still hasn’t come back to where it was pre-COVID. And that’s the biggest issue right now …. is the fact that we’re trying to regenerate the workforce that’s been so battered during COVID,” she said.