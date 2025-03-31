Pennsylvania

Federal grant funding on the chopping block includes at least $301 million to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, according to a database on DOGE’s website that lists grant cuts as federal savings.

Additional grant cuts specifically to the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs are listed in the database for at least $28 million or more.

These amounts have not been confirmed or verified by state officials and DOGE has reported incorrect data in the past.

HHS includes federal agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

In a statement, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said it is “currently reviewing the information received from the CDC and is assessing the potential impacts on programs and services for the people of Pennsylvania.”

Many county health departments get portions of the state’s federal grant money.

The cuts include money that Montgomery County has been using for services like counseling, drug addiction treatment and mental health services, said Neil Makhija, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

He said thousands of residents use these services each year, and grants from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration have been paying for them. Another grant that has gone away is a $6 million grant to cover part of the cost of a new emergency behavioral health center, which was supposed to open at the end of the year.

However, Makhija said it’s not clear what will ultimately happen because these cuts will most likely be challenged in court.

“One day we think a source of funding is completely gone, the next day, either through litigation or through backtracking of the administration, the funding remains,” he said. “There’s generally a state of chaos.”

He added that if the cuts go through, the county may have to pay for these services another way, or reduce them.