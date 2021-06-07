Ending work from home post-COVID: What will it be like?

Friends and family, together again

Generally speaking, if everyone in your family has been vaccinated, and your friends have been vaccinated, outdoor and indoor activities with them are safe, Griffin and Cannuscio said.

It’s important to ask friends and family about their vaccination status before getting together, Griffin said — and you should ask about their recent social activities, too. If they’ve been traveling, it’s safer to wait seven to 10 days before meeting them. If someone has a job that requires a lot of social interaction, it’s safer to keep a few feet apart and wear masks.

“It’s kind of a calculated risk about what you’re comfortable with,” she said. “But I think, generally speaking, among people who are vaccinated, spending time together indoors, for people who like game nights, having people over for dinner and cocktails and things like that are totally safe,” Griffin said.

Still, if you can do something outdoors, such as dining at a restaurant, that’s always safer, Cannuscio and Griffin said.

People who aren’t vaccinated should wear masks. If your unvaccinated friend chooses not to wear a mask, you should wear one yourself and maintain a distance.

Wherever there’s uncertainty about people’s vaccination status, such as at a movie theater, there’s more risk. Griffin — who also doesn’t agree with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new mask guidance — said when in public situations, you should wash your hands before and after entering a situation, and wear a mask.

How about a hug?

Griffin and Cannuscio said it’s safe to hug friends and family who have been vaccinated. It’s also a great idea to ask people if it’s OK to hug them.

“I think it’s very healing for many people to have physical touch. We need physical touch, and many people have been quite deprived of it during the pandemic,” Cannuscio said. “But it’s always a wonderful thing to ask, ‘Would you like a hug?’ And then if someone says no, to just tell them you love them and it’s not necessary to touch them, to convey that you can think of other ways to convey that.”

What if people assess risk differently?

Risk tolerance is very personal, and disagreeing with someone’s comfort level can feel like a critique. Nonetheless, it’s important to be true to yourself, Cannuscio said.

“I think it’s quite OK to say to people, ‘I am comfortable with getting together outside. I’m not ready yet to get together inside.’ ‘Can we reevaluate that in a month?’ or ‘Can we reevaluate that at the end of the summer?’” she said.

“So by saying yes to something, you’re acknowledging, ‘I love you, I care about you, I’ve missed you, I want to see you; these are some of the parameters that work for me.’ … And then also say, ‘I may feel differently about this a month from now, I may feel differently about this at the end of the summer. Let’s see where things are going with coronavirus.’ And that signals to them that you’re committed to them, that you’re not writing them off.

“And then, of course, there can be conflicts that are so stressful. For example, in families where one person values vaccination and prioritizes that, and another member of the family is vehemently opposed,” she added. “I would say that it’s very important to listen to one another and ask questions about the values that underlie either the support for vaccines or the concerns about them.

Single and ready to mingle

Among vaccinated people who want to date or be intimate, the risk of catching COVID-19 is relatively low, Cannuscio and Griffin said. It’s safer to date monogamously, though. And asking a potential partner about vaccination status before your first date is very important, they said. Knowing that can help you decide which activities and what level of intimacy you’re comfortable with.

“The vaccination question, the mask-wearing question, the, ‘Who have you been seeing?’ are all very, very similar to condom negotiation — ‘Have you been tested recently?’ ‘Do you have any other current sexual partners?’ It’s the same type of conversation we need to be having, but the vaccination question is a bit lower-stake, that I’m hoping will normalize other health behavior questions in a dating context,” Griffin said.

In the past, these kinds of questions were centered on sex. But a person didn’t typically ask a date about who they had recently been hanging out with platonically, or who they had been kissing. That might change while there are still fears of catching COVID-19 during more casual interactions, Griffin said.

Cannuscio offered a reminder that consent is never a one-time deal. It’s OK to consent to any level of intimacy now, but to not be OK about it tomorrow.

“People are grappling with so many different emotions about the losses of the past year, about

unmet needs of the past year, their desires. It’s very important for people to have their own inner dialogue about this and really sort through what they want and what they’re comfortable with before entering into that kind of dialogue with another person, especially if that person is a new partner,” she said.

Resetting the social radar

When there were mask mandates, it was easy for people to judge someone not wearing a mask. But now, we’ll have to get used to more people being maskless.

“I saw a really great thing somewhere on Twitter that was like, ‘This is a pandemic that we all entered together and we’re all going to leave individually.’ I was like, this was so profound,” Griffin said.

“We have all of these protections that came into place, lockdowns, and stay-at-home orders, and all of that kind of forced us all to do the same thing at the same time. And now, as people are coming out of this and we have guidance, it’s about their own individual comfort, about their own kind of belief in science and things like that. So I try to remember that, maybe they’re fully vaccinated, maybe they have different political beliefs than me. I still keep my distance. And I think that’s a normal reaction,” she said.

“And I think everyone needs to have a real heart-to-heart with themselves about what they’re comfortable with. And then realize that it’s a slow process. What we’ve gone through is very, very abnormal and very isolating. And that’s one of the most insidious things, is that people really crave that comfort and to be around other people, but that’s the exact thing we couldn’t do. I think we might start seeing things like anxiety and things like that be more common. So think about checking in with yourself, making sure that you’re doing what you can to protect yourself, that you’re being comfortable, and that you do start to make some kind of steps to a return to what might look like normal.”

“I also think for a lot of people, mask-wearing is just going to be something they do for the rest of their lives. And that’s OK. I’m probably always going to wear a mask on the subway because of how gross and dirty they are. And a lot of people didn’t get any kind of sickness in the winter, no flu or cold or anything like that. I think especially for people who have autoimmune diseases, recognizing that people who are wearing masks might be doing that for a reason. I think it will be kind of interesting to see if and when that pendulum swings from people being like, ‘You’re not wearing a mask, get away from me,’ to being aggressive towards people who are still wearing masks.”

What will post-pandemic life look like?

Cannuscio said healing from the pandemic will be different for everyone.

“For many people, the past months have been a time of intense hardship and trauma, and there are degrees of trauma and loss, of course, with many families having lost loved ones, and jobs, and homes, and some of us have just lost a sense of our normal lives and our normal routines. I also think that for our BIPOC communities, the brunt of coronavirus, coupled with the experience of repeatedly witnessing violence against Black people, the deaths of Black people at the hands of police, has been such a difficult time,” she said.

“I think it’s very important for each of us to acknowledge, for ourselves and for one another, that we need time to heal. For some people, the healing will come through renewed social connections and social relationships. And for some people, the healing will come through a very slow return to an actively engaged social life,” Cannuscio said.

“We all have to be prepared and know that this is not over, certainly not over globally. So many people in the U.S. have loved ones abroad and see the continued suffering across the world in places like India. So I want people to have grace for themselves and be forgiving of your own needs and challenges in the coming days. And we also have to have grace and forgiveness for other people because there’s a lot to sort out before we can, quote-unquote, return to normal.”

Griffin said she hopes that the pandemic will make having conversations about health become more normalized.

“My favorite part of all of these conversations right now is being able to touch on the fact that talking about vaccination status [with] potential romantic partners or sexual partners is a really great way to kind of continue that conversation about HIV and STI protection and prevention and testing and things like that,” she said.

“And I am really hopeful on a larger scale the conversations about our health and our vaccination status that we’ve been forced to talk about for 14 months becomes a routine part of our conversations, our actions with other people,” Griffin said.

“And I really hope that we start using these tools that we’ve learned during the pandemic, and we keep up with them and apply them. I think more proactively about things like, ‘I’m not feeling very well today. Maybe I will call out of work,’ because I don’t need to be going to the office when I have a cold or when I think I might have the flu. And I really hope it starts to change the thinking, particularly in America, that health isn’t an individual good or a value or thing, that it’s something that’s a communal good, and we can all contribute to community health by having these conversations.”