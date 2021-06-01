‘We’re ready when you’re ready’: SEPTA invites riders to return as Philly reopens

Philadelphia and SEPTA officials on Tuesday celebrated what they called “the reopening of the city” and invited riders to return after more than a year of shutdowns and restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Jim Kenney was on hand to mark the occasion as the city plans to lift its Safer-At-Home restrictions on Wednesday. That means restaurants, bars, and gyms will be able to operate at full capacity and attendance limits will no longer be mandated by the city.

Mask mandates and the 11 p.m. last call for dining is still in effect, but could end as soon as June 11.

“Even though we lost a lot of people and we’ve lost a lot of time and it’s been a period of sadness, I do believe that we can appreciate even more what’s coming and what we have to look forward to,” said Kenney.