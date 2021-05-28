City officials announced that all Safer-at-Home Restrictions will be lifted on Wednesday, June 2.

The repeal comes after Philadelphia reported the lowest number of new cases since September 2020 with percent positive rates below 3 percent. Residents can expect an end to COVID capacity limits, distancing rules, and more, but will still have to mask up indoors and get their dining orders in before the 11 p.m. last call.

The health department still has to review the state of the pandemic before changing indoor last call limitations and mask mandates, but those restrictions may end as early as June 11.