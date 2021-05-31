SEPTA launches pilot plan to reduce deadly falls and jumps onto tracks

SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel stopped at the corner of 15th and Market streets last week on the west side of City Hall.

He was on the scene after a man jumped in front of a Market-Frankford Line train at 15th Street Station and died — the third reported suicide on the subway system this year.

“Sadly, it’s more common than not,” said the chief.

The tragedy is one of several moving SEPTA officials to try out guardrails to decrease the number of falls and jumps onto its tracks.

Kate O’Connor, SEPTA’s chief engineer of bridges and buildings, said the authority plans to install galvanized steel barriers along the length of the platforms at Somerset Station. The authority recently revamped the station with a deep clean, elevator repairs, and the addition of SEPTA police and social workers on-site. The pilot program would be an extension of this work.