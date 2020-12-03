Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

When SEPTA management first announced steep cuts to service at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, our organization, the Philly Transit Riders Union, was one of many community groups that pushed back on the plan. While SEPTA was right to expect a steep decline in ridership, the plan implemented made the starkest cuts in North Philadelphia, where many essential workers live. In other neighborhoods, too, some riders saw their commuting times balloon by an hour or more, and we pushed back until SEPTA management restored some of the lost services. It was a powerful testament to the idea that Philly TRU was founded on — the idea that riders can win when we act together in solidarity.

At SEPTA’s September board meeting, Philly TRU members took the opportunity to speak directly to members of the SEPTA board of directors and SEPTA General Manager, Leslie Richards. Riders chose to speak on many different concerns, but we heard over and over again about overcrowding on one bus line in particular: the 23, which runs from Center City deep into the northwest.

When one rider after another called in to report that social distancing was impossible on the 23 and remind her that rider safety matters, GM Richards remained silent. When asked about the issue, agency officials point to SEPTA’s mask requirement and other measures aimed at limiting capacity.

Philly TRU believes that the problem identified by riders may have been exacerbated by the closure of the Chestnut Hill West Regional Rail Line, which has been shut down since April 9. Meanwhile, SEPTA maintained that while more people are riding on Route 23 than the average city bus line, the route’s ridership “is operating with full pre-COVID weekday service levels” but not excessive crowding, as per spokesperson Andrew Busch.