The SEPTA Board’s first “virtual” public meeting lasted approximately nine minutes. Held late last month, the “engagement” felt like a false promise —

officials did not address public comments. The most notable takeaway was an announcement that upcoming public hearings for SEPTA fare increases would take place “virtually” as well.

The board had two choices for how to run its first virtual public meeting: They could demonstrate that they could rise to the occasion and ensure public participation during a crisis, or they could use the crisis as an opportunity to ignore the essential workers who are still riding public transportation. Unfortunately, SEPTA’s Board chose the latter.

We, as representatives of the Philly Transit Riders Union, organized essential workers to contact the SEPTA Board about their experiences taking public transit during the COVID-19 crisis.

Some of these essential workers asked SEPTA to run more service to alleviate dangerous overcrowding they were experiencing on their rides while SEPTA was operating on lifeline service.

One worker said this:

“I am an essential worker who takes the bus to work every day. Due to decreased service, I have no choice but to stand in close quarters with other passengers, risking the health of myself and others. Will the SEPTA Board and management please run more transit service in response to the COVID-19 crisis?”

Other workers reflected on long and inconvenient commutes and other issues.

The system, on May 17, reverted back to its usual weekday and weekend schedules.

Many asked SEPTA to postpone upcoming hearings on fare increases and instead submit a fare proposal that would allow riders and the region to recover from COVID-19.