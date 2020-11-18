SEPTA keeps no-enforcement mask policy as other transit agencies begin fines

Even as peer transit agencies in New York and New Jersey step up their enforcement of mask-wearing, SEPTA maintains that it won’t start issuing fines or citations to people who don’t wear face coverings on buses, trains and trolleys.

On Amtrak, you can get kicked off your train if you won’t cover your face. Mandated by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the MTA began issuing $50 fines in September to riders who refused to wear a mask. The Port Authority adopted the same policy earlier this month.

To date, the MTA has issued 10 of these fines, and the Port Authority has issued five, officials said at an MTA press conference.

That level of enforcement is not on the table for SEPTA, even as the city moves into a stricter lockdown because of an exponential spike in coronavirus cases. The average number of new cases reported per day last week was higher than the number of reported cases during the city’s worst week in April, Mayor Jim Kenney said Monday during a press conference announcing new restrictions on businesses and gatherings both indoor and outdoor.

“SEPTA will not have police enforcement, and we will not put frontline employees in a position where they have to enforce the policy by banning riders or issuing citations,” said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch. “Employees will continue to remind customers about the mask requirement, and direct customers to available resources if they need a mask.”

Philly’s public transit network has been wary of enforcing the system’s mask requirement since April when a bus driver asked a passenger to put on a face covering, and the interaction ended in Philadelphia police forcibly removing the man from the bus.

“From our experience, we think SEPTA is going to see better results by engaging customers and asking them to help and do their part,” Busch said. “The continued increases in SEPTA’s compliance rates backs that up.”

Mask compliance is especially important now — both on public transit and citywide, as Philly’s positivity rate continues to soar above other major cities.

Busch said that despite the lack of enforcement, SEPTA riders continue to comply with the system’s mask mandate. Over the summer, the Philly transit agency counted 81% of people wearing masks correctly across the network. This fall, that rate jumped to 90%, Busch said. Another 5% of riders are wearing masks — just not correctly, over their mouth and nose.

Overall SEPTA ridership levels remain anemic eight months into the pandemic and one day into a new phase of restrictions designed to keep more people at home. The overall transit system sees 30% of its pre-COVID levels, and Regional Rail dips even lower at 12%, said SEPTA spokesperson John Golden.