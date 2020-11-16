Philadelphia to impose new pandemic restrictions amid surge

Positivity rate is at 9.6% statewide, Pa. health officials say

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania now stands at 269,613, with 4,476 new cases reported by state health officials Monday — a bigger increase over the past week than the state has seen since the start of the pandemic. There are 2,440 people in the hospital with COVID-19, 531 of whom are in intensive care.

The number of tests that came back positive is 9.6% statewide, also one of the largest single-week rises, according to state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine. Only five counties in the state have a positivity rate below 5%. Being above the 5% percent threshold means that testing is not keeping up with transmission.

Levine said Pennsylvania is now returning an average of 45,000 tests per day, with a combination of PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests — considered the gold standard — and rapid antigen tests. But she added that there could be more strain on labs as the entire country does more tests.

Pennsylvania’s surge in cases is in line with what health authorities and experts had expected to happen in the fall — more people gathering indoors because of colder weather.

Levine also encouraged people who get calls from contact tracers to answer the questions, especially about whether they have been to a business or large gathering two weeks before they started showing COVID-19 symptoms. She said only 16% of people asked that question during the first week of November have answered.

“This percentage continues to decrease, and more and more people are not providing this information as part of the case investigations,” Levine said. “That’s a real challenge for us.”

The state has no plans to go back to the red-yellow-green system from the start of the pandemic, Levine said, and she encouraged businesses to limit capacity, ask people to wear masks, and practice social distancing. She also acknowledged that it would be an enormous sacrifice to have holiday gatherings only with their immediate households but that people should do it.

As New Jersey announced new restrictions on gathering size Monday, Levine said Pennsylvania is still in contact with neighboring states but does not have announcements from those discussions yet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.