North Philly turkey giveaway needed ‘now more than ever’ as pandemic rages on

Alex Pagan has been out of work since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The home healthcare aid, who suffers from asthma and a lung condition, lost his job after his 84-year-old client of eight years died from COVID-19.

So receiving a free Thanksgiving turkey at Sharing Love Home Care’s annual giveaway event on Sunday meant something to him.

“We’re getting free turkeys because we need them,” Pagan, 31, said. This was his first time picking up a free turkey from the event. “[We’ll] take them home to our parents, you know, make it easier for Thanksgiving.”

Sharing Love Home Care hosted its 4th annual turkey giveaway at Izlas Latin Cuisine restaurant near Kensington. But because of the pandemic, and COVID-19 cases exploding locally, things looked a bit different this year.

Dozens of people in masks lined up outside to receive frozen turkeys, handed out from a U-Haul van in front of the restaurant. To mitigate the risk of spreading the virus, only three people at a time were allowed inside the restaurant, where volunteers gave out platters of hot arroz con pollo from behind a table while all the windows and doors were kept open.

Company co-owner Ashley Vargas, 26, said Sunday’s giveaway almost didn’t happen.

“Due to the pandemic, everything is just so limited,” said Vargas. The organizers only confirmed they’d be able to hold the event about a week before the giveaway.

“Usually we start informing people about a month in advance,” Vargas explained, “give them time to prepare so they don’t waste their own funds. “However, this year we had to wait a little longer, just to be sure.”