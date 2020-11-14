The City of Philadelphia plans to announce new COVID-19 restrictions on Monday afternoon. The news came as the number of new coronavirus cases soared over 1,100 Friday, continuing a pattern of shattering records for most new cases in a single day. Deaths from the disease are also slowly rising, with five new fatalities reported Friday.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has been resistant to imposing new restrictions over the past few weeks, even as cases have increased. Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said the data collected from contact tracing interviews indicated that much of the viral spread is happening in private homes and at small gatherings, where restrictions wouldn’t necessarily reach. Now that it’s changed its tune, the department says the restrictions are data-driven and will specifically target the venues that evidence shows have contributed to spread of the virus.

Restaurateur Marc Vetri, an outspoken opponent of restaurant closures, posted on Twitter that the city told him indoor dining will be suspended for six weeks beginning a week from Friday. He noted theaters and gyms would also close.

I’ll save you the trouble, the announcement is that Indoor dine will be prohibited starting next Fr. for 6 weeks. No gyms,theaters in person school either.Going to force more people to gather in unsafe places. Don’t fret, 3 miles to Bala Cynwood, can eat inside at a table of 12 https://t.co/7jXXS8lYFk — marcvetri (@marcvetri) November 13, 2020

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported the same list of closures based on a PowerPoint presentation it obtained.