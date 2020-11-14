Philly to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Monday, likely including indoor dining
The City of Philadelphia plans to announce new COVID-19 restrictions on Monday afternoon. The news came as the number of new coronavirus cases soared over 1,100 Friday, continuing a pattern of shattering records for most new cases in a single day. Deaths from the disease are also slowly rising, with five new fatalities reported Friday.
The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has been resistant to imposing new restrictions over the past few weeks, even as cases have increased. Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said the data collected from contact tracing interviews indicated that much of the viral spread is happening in private homes and at small gatherings, where restrictions wouldn’t necessarily reach. Now that it’s changed its tune, the department says the restrictions are data-driven and will specifically target the venues that evidence shows have contributed to spread of the virus.
Restaurateur Marc Vetri, an outspoken opponent of restaurant closures, posted on Twitter that the city told him indoor dining will be suspended for six weeks beginning a week from Friday. He noted theaters and gyms would also close.
I’ll save you the trouble, the announcement is that Indoor dine will be prohibited starting next Fr. for 6 weeks. No gyms,theaters in person school either.Going to force more people to gather in unsafe places. Don’t fret, 3 miles to Bala Cynwood, can eat inside at a table of 12 https://t.co/7jXXS8lYFk
— marcvetri (@marcvetri) November 13, 2020
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported the same list of closures based on a PowerPoint presentation it obtained.
The Public Health Department said Friday evening that the details of its restrictions were still being finalized, and it would not confirm any specifics ahead of Monday afternoon’s announcement.
Case counts have been steadily increasing in Philadelphia since late September, and have far surpassed the number of detected cases in the city during the pandemic’s first peak in April.
The proportion of positive cases has hovered around or above 10% in recent weeks — twice the rate considered safe.
Hospital admissions have also consistently increased since early October, though deaths have remained steadily low as cases have soared, showing only slight increases in recent days. The seven-day moving average of deaths in the city is now roughly 2.74 deaths per day, up from a low of 1.14 in early October. At the height of the pandemic in April, the weekly average peaked at 37.57 deaths per day.
