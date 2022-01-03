Philly’s indoor dining vaccine mandate is officially in effect

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Philadelphia’s indoor dining vaccine mandate officially takes effect Jan. 3.

Restaurants must require patrons to show proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 if they want to dine indoors. Employees will also have to show that they are vaccinated.

For the next two weeks, restaurants may accept a negative COVID-19 test in lieu of proof of full vaccination if the test is from the past 24 hours.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 is still defined as having received either both shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Restaurant employees have until Feb. 3 to be fully vaccinated. Under the vaccine mandate, eateries are required to test their workers weekly for the coronavirus until their staffs are fully vaccinated.