Montgomery County votes for all schools to go virtual as COVID-19 rises

All K-12 public and private schools in Montgomery County will move entirely online for two weeks starting Nov. 23 to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The order does not make an exception for students with special needs, and also cancels extracurricular activities.

The order was passed unanimously by the county’s Board of Health Friday, despite hundreds of parents and residents speaking out against the move online.

“I completely understand parents’ concerns,” said board member Francis Jeyaraj, a pediatrician. “But these are difficult times for all of us. It’s a total community effort.”

Board member Martin Trichtinger invoked a quote attributed to hockey great Wayne Gretzky about skating towards where the puck is going to be to justify his vote.

“To be honest that is what we are trying to do here,” he said. “We are trying to put our county in the best position possible.”

Montgomery County’s COVID-19 test positivity rate has more than doubled in the last month.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education has suggested that schools in counties where there are “substantial” amounts of COVID-19 transmission should conduct all classes online. This week the School District of Philadelphia delayed a plan to bring the youngest children back to the classroom part time after Thanksgiving.