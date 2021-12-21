Harriton High School gives student virtual option after COVID outbreak

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Students at Harriton High School in the Lower Merion School District have the option of shifting to virtual learning until holiday break after an outbreak was reported.

“I think that’s a great approach,” remarked Harriton parent Martin Wan, whose daughter is a senior.

Contact tracing is underway, but so far Montgomery County health officials have identified 18 linked cases.

“Actually my daughter chose to go to school. She has been vaccinated, but she wants to go to the school,” Wan added.

Lower Merion School District spokesperson Amy Buckman says the 18 linked cases are connected to several sports teams and a club working on a production.

All extracurricular activities this week have been suspended due to the outbreak.

“The teachers are going to be focusing on the students who are in class physically at Harriton High School. What they’ll do is basically open up a Zoom link, and the students that are not coming into school will be able to observe the class via Zoom,” explained Buckman.