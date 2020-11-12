Montco punts decision on virtual school after backlash from angry parents

Montgomery County’s Board of Health punted on a vote to shut down schools in the county for two weeks due to rising coronavirus cases in the area, after dozens of angry parents spoke out against the decision in a tumultuous meeting that ran nearly three hours.

The board had been scheduled to vote Thursday on an order that would require all K-12 students in the county to learn virtually from Nov. 23 to Dec. 6, with a potential extension past that date.

However, at the conclusion of 2 ½ hours of public testimony — virtually all of it against the proposed shutdown — Board Chair Michael Laign abruptly postponed the vote until noon Friday.

“I appreciate everyone’s concern and sense of urgency,” Laign said.

Many of the parents attending the meeting via Zoom were furious at the delay, noting they had cleared their schedules to attend.

“You are disrespecting us,” one said before the meeting organizer muted all attendees but the board members and staff.

Michelle Masters, Montgomery County’s Division Director for Communicable Disease, said the county’s positivity rate for COVID-19 tests has more than doubled in the last month.

“With this order, [the Office of Public Health] is attempting to support stabilization of cases,” Masters said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education has suggested that schools in counties where there are “substantial” amounts of COVID-19 transmission should conduct all classes online.

Philadelphia and three of its four collar counties meet the statistical threshold for “substantial” transmission. The lone exception, as of now, is Chester County.

The meeting came a day after Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s PolicyLab, which has been advising state and local education officials since the pandemic began, suggested that all Philadelphia-area schools go fully virtual to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We have convincing evidence that this winter wave has moved in very quickly,” David Rubin, the doctor who heads the PolicyLab, told WHYY News.