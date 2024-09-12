From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Wissahickon High School in Ambler dismissed students early Thursday afternoon following a “security situation.”

Law enforcement officials in Montgomery County are conducting an investigation. The Wissahickon School District said all students and staff are safe. All faculty members have been asked to remain in the building for a meeting.

NBC10 reported a bullet has been found on school grounds. A spokesperson for the district declined to comment on reports and said they’ll send out information once the investigation has concluded.

The Wissahickon School District serves Ambler as well as Lower Gwynedd and Whitpain townships.

The Ambler Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.