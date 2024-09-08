AI-powered computer software helps student with dyslexia
An Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered software program called Dysolve AI is a piece of computer software that can help children with dyslexia improve their reading skills.
A few years ago, 18-year-old Truly Heft was diagnosed with dyslexia after struggling with reading and comprehension while being home-schooled.
Heft, like between 5% and 10% of people in the United States, suffered from the learning disability, which can affect reading, writing and comprehension skills, according to the National Institutes of Health.
So her family sought help from private tutors, one of whom suggested that they try an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered software program called Dysolve AI, created by Coral Hoh, a clinical linguist and CEO of EduNational, LLC.
Based in Lagrangeville, New York, EduNational is a minority-owned educational company that seeks to create AI programs to treat neurological conditions.
Today, Heft, who lives in East Greenville in Montgomery County, attends Gwynedd Mercy University in Gwynedd Valley after she graduated from high school.
In addition to Truly, Heft’s two siblings, Paisley, 16 and Ellis, 13, also experienced problems with reading and writing.
“All three are competent in their ability to do schoolwork and comprehend the reading necessary to do well,” Tember Heft, their mother, said. “Dysolve helped their processing speeds and their ability to read and retain the necessary information.”
She said that the family paid monthly subscriptions for each child, who then logged onto the cloud to use the software, which featured a game.
At first, it was tedious, she said.
“Our youngest wasn’t reading when he started the program at 9 years old. But within a few months, [he] learned to read with no other intervention,” Tember Heft said. “I’m not sure if it was Dysolve but he is the only one of my kids who will pick up a book to read for enjoyment. I believe since Dysolve came into the picture earlier for him, he overcame many of the processing issues sooner, which allowed him to learn to love reading.”
The basic cost of a monthly Dysolve subscription is $222, which can be expensive for some families.
According to Hoh, the software’s creator: “The AI system is creating a game, then the (Dysolve AI) gets some data on how the student’s brain is or is not processing language. It is similar to educational online programs that school children are used to, but the difference here is the games are not pre-made or waiting for the student to engage with them. The AI system has to find a way to interact with the student. The AI system is trying to evaluate language processing in the brain for each student.”
“That is new when it comes to educational technology and the technology is patented,” Hoh said. “Our technology will build it just for them.”
Hoh wants school districts to purchase the system in order to bring the cost down for families.
Natalie Neree, the chief of special education and diverse for the School District of Philadelphia, said there’s a process for teaching students with learning disabilities that first starts with evaluating what the child needs are.
“Through our psychologists and direct assessment, we identify their areas of need and focus,” Neree said.
Then, the student’s family and educators will then create an individualized education assessment.
“They can identify the areas where the students will need support,” Neree said. “Here at the School District of Philadelphia, we use different programs and specific instruction in the areas of phonetic awareness, phonics, fluency and vocabulary. These are all research-based strategies that are beneficial for teaching students how to read based on the science of reading and that also benefit students specifically with dyslexia.”
Neree said she was not familiar with Dysolve.
According to Manuel Bonder, a spokesperson for Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, the Commonwealth’s budget for special education increased by $100 million this year, which includes students with learning disabilities.
Rahmanda S. Campbell is president and founder of the Reading Clinic, Inc. in Philadelphia, a nonprofit group that provides diagnostic and education therapy for children and adults with learning disabilities, including dyslexia.
“It’s a disconnect between fluent reading and writing in a way that a person can’t comprehend or process that they actually read,” Campbell said. “There are different manifestations of dyslexia. It can be impacted visually or auditory.”
Some people can sound out the words, but their reading may be choppy, or it is laborious and it can be frustrating for them, she said.
Campbell said she wasn’t familiar with Dysolve, but the nonprofit uses other software programs that are research-based that she finds to be effective.
According to Campbell, there are a lot of good computer programs that help in the treatment of dyslexia.
“Whatever platforms you are using, you want it to be the best available for your child,” Campbell said.
