As partial shutdown looms, one Latin-American business owner is prepared to weather the storm

Izlas Latin Cuisine restaurant is approaching its one-year anniversary. Only this year, the restaurant’s traditional business operations might be shuttered during the celebration.

That’s because on Monday Mayor Jim Kenney is expected to announce a partial coronavirus shutdown that puts a pause on gym, movie theater and indoor dining operations just two months after restaurants were allowed to use their dining spaces again.

It’s been a rollercoaster year for Izlas, said co-owner Christina Mclendon. A few months after their November 2019 launch, they had to reconfigure the business.

“We were a nightclub first before anything,” said Mclendon, 31. “Since COVID hit, we just had to become strictly a restaurant. So we had to go through the transition of that.”