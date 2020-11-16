Murphy tightens N.J. coronavirus gathering restrictions to slow second wave

Patrons enjoy food and drink at The Brass Rail in Hoboken, N.J.

Patrons enjoy food and drink at The Brass Rail in Hoboken, N.J., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New Jersey reported another 2,232 cases of coronavirus Monday. The state saw 14,566 new infections in the past four days alone, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Another 14 people died from coronavirus. All told there have been 14,779 lab-confirmed fatalities and another 1,801 probable deaths connected to COVID-19.

For coronavirus tests taken on Thursday, Nov. 12, there was a positivity rate of 9.43%.

There were 2,115 coronavirus patients in New Jersey hospitals, including 417 in intensive-care units and 137 on ventilators.

Tighter restrictions on gatherings

Murphy announced via Twitter Monday that he is “retightening” restrictions on gatherings to slow what state officials have called the second wave of COVID-19.

Indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people effective Tuesday. Outdoor gatherings will be limited to 150 people beginning on Nov. 23.

Murphy said certain indoor gatherings — religious and political events, weddings, funerals and performances — could continue under the current rule of 25% of a room’s capacity, but with no more than 150 people.

