Trenton to implement stricter COVID-19 restrictions Monday
Taking advantage of a new order from Gov. Phil Murphy, New Jersey’s capital city will implement additional coronavirus restrictions that take effect on Monday.
The changes come as COVID-19 transmission rates in Trenton have doubled over the last three weeks.
“It’s clear the second wave is here and has hit the Capital City especially hard,” said Mayor Reed Gusciora in a news release announcing the new restrictions. “Our transmission rates may even be higher now than they were in the spring.”
Under the new guidelines:
- All businesses — including restaurants, bars and grocery stores — must close daily at 10 p.m.
- Gas stations may stay open only to dispense gas.
- Restaurants and drive-through businesses can remain open for pickup or delivery until 11 p.m.
Residents are urged to stay indoors after 10 p.m.
Officials encouraged residents to avoid large family gatherings for Thanksgiving, as well as hosting visitors from areas listed on the state’s travel advisory list; as of Nov. 10, that included nearly every state and Puerto Rico.
The restrictions go into effect one week after Murphy announced new restrictions that included barring indoor dining between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. but allowed delivery, take-out and outdoor dining to continue past 10 p.m.
