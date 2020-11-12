Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus update: N.J. overnight indoor dining restrictions take effect

Patrons enjoy food and drink at The Brass Rail in Hoboken, N.J., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surged by almost 4,000 new cases, Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday, the highest increase in nearly seven months. The so-called second wave led Murphy this week to announce that indoor dining at bars and restaurants must halt from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning on Thursday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Starting Thursday, a new restriction on indoor dining will take effect as officials try to slow an alarming rise in coronavirus cases over the last few weeks.

Restaurants and bars will have to stop indoor dining between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day.

Gov. Phil Murphy said eateries were turning into de facto clubs overnight, and public health experts worried the crowded indoor gatherings could contribute to the increase in new cases. Though state officials have said most of the rise is likely linked to private gatherings of family and friends.

As a concession, the state will allow restaurants to place tables closer than six feet apart as long as there is a barrier between them.

The state is also suspending all interstate sports games and tournaments through the college level.

N.J. among group of states to suspend youth hockey

New Jersey and six other states have entered into a regional agreement to suspend interstate youth hockey tournaments over COVID-19 concerns.

Gov. Phil Murphy and the governors of Maine, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, and Massachusetts released a joint statement Thursday.

“As case numbers increase in many states across the country, it is critical that neighboring states coordinate a regional approach to limit further community spread of the virus,” the statement read.

Interstate hockey competitions for youth hockey leagues as well as public and private schools will be cancelled from Nov. 14 through at least Dec. 31 — and possibly later.

The ban does not affect interstate college or professional sports or the activities of the U.S. national hockey team.

