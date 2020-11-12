Coronavirus update: N.J. overnight indoor dining restrictions take effect

Starting Thursday, a new restriction on indoor dining will take effect as officials try to slow an alarming rise in coronavirus cases over the last few weeks.

Restaurants and bars will have to stop indoor dining between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day.

Gov. Phil Murphy said eateries were turning into de facto clubs overnight, and public health experts worried the crowded indoor gatherings could contribute to the increase in new cases. Though state officials have said most of the rise is likely linked to private gatherings of family and friends.

As a concession, the state will allow restaurants to place tables closer than six feet apart as long as there is a barrier between them.

The state is also suspending all interstate sports games and tournaments through the college level.