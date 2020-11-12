N.J. bars and restaurants figure out next course in keeping business open

When New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy instituted new restrictions to mitigate a further spike in COVID-19, bars and restaurants in the state were just starting to get used to operating indoor dining again with seating at just 25% of the dining room’s capacity. Murphy has kept the capacity limit in place, but has prohibited dine-in service between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and has prohibited bar seating.

Some establishments will be less hampered by the new restrictions.

Kathleen Rana, chef/owner of Jersey Girl Café in Hamilton, Mercer County, says even with their adjusted operating hours, they are well within the governor’s restrictions.

“We were never open very, very late,” Rana said. “Most of our business is at lunchtime and some dinner time service; breakfast mostly on the weekend.”

Even still, she says business at her café is off by about 25-30%. That doesn’t include her corporate catering business, which is down about 90% because people are still working from home and not in the office.

“The larger orders we used to get just kind of aren’t really there.”

In addition to adjusting her hours, Rana says she has also adjusted her staffing and her menu with more family-style meals to get by.

Klee’s Bar and Grill in Seaside Heights, Ocean County, is an institution in the Jersey Shore town according to its general manager Glen McCarthy.

“We’ve been here a long time, we have a lot of very loyal clientele that have continued to support us and other small businesses in the area,” he said. Established in 1931, it has been operating under its current owners for more than four decades. It’s also one of the few year-round businesses in the town.

McCarthy said the new restrictions announced Monday by Gov. Murphy were a step backwards.

“The fact that the weather is changing and now he’s basically affecting the only business we have going forward is a big, big kick in the gut,” he said adding that he understands the concern about having people inside where the disease can spread but says “it’s gonna happen no matter what cause people are going to be confined in their houses.”

“You can’t be outside in the cold weather that much and it’s just going to go up anyways,” McCarthy said. “Why do certain businesses have to suffer for it is lost to me.”