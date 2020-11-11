The average increase over the first seven days of this month reached roughly 2,135, up from about 590 cases a day in early October. The average caseload increase for the first week of September was nearly 340 cases, according to state Health Department figures.

There were 21 more deaths in the state, pushing the overall death toll to 14,661.

“These numbers are devastating. We are still in the midst of a pandemic. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay safe,” Murphy said in a tweet.