The pandemic wasn’t the only emergency that the state experienced over the last two years, Callahan noted.

“We had several natural disasters that hit us at the same time,” he said. “I remember the same week that Ida hit us with both catastrophic flooding and tornadoes in the south, that we were just starting to accept, which would end up being more than 16,000 Afghanistan refugees at [Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.]”

The governor said ending the briefings is the right thing to do as the state transitions from crisis management to living with the virus. He credited residents for following protocols and mandates that were implemented over the last couple of years in getting to this point.

“We have asked so much of each and every New Jerseyan for the past two years,” he said. “You have overwhelmingly delivered.”

The governor said the state will continue to provide updated numbers through the state’s COVID dashboard on a daily basis, including a page for breakthrough cases that will be updated weekly. Some numbers will also be provided on a weekly basis through social media channels.

Another part of the briefing, remembering three people from the state, who lost their lives to the disease. In total, the lives of 646 state residents were remembered during the briefings. The memorials began as the state prevented gatherings as a safety measure.

Murphy, who became choked up when discussing the more than 30,000 lives lost, said he spoke with each and every family of the people he gave tribute to.

“Some calls were lighthearted and we laughed together over happy memories,” he said. “Many were brutal and somber, and we cried together over what have been lost and all are forever in my memory.