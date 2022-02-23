“To be sure, I wasn’t the only governor to hold briefings to update residents on our progress against the virus, but I am proud to have held more than any other,” Murphy said while noting he has held more than 250 briefings.

Murphy said that updates would continue online, but added that an in-person briefing would be held should it be necessary.

“And please God, that need will not arise,” he remarked.

The governor noted the need to move beyond the pandemic, a theme that he has commented on in recent weeks. On NBC’s Meet the Press at the end of January, Murphy said the state will need to “learn how to live” with the virus.

“We’re not going to manage this to zero. We have to learn how to live with this,” he said.

To date, New Jersey has reported more than 1.8 million confirmed COVID cases since that day. More than 29,000 residents died from the virus, with more than 2,900 deaths listed as probable. Those deaths are being investigated by the state.

Though the briefings will end, there are still some issues left to address like the mask mandate for state offices. The governor said that would be addressed in the “relatively near future.”

“We’re pretty much getting back to where we want to be, which is normal,” Murphy said.